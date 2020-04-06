Norwalk woman who never felt sick shares coronavirus story as wake-up call to silent carriers

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– A Norwalk woman who never felt sick has tested positive for Covid-19. Now, she wants her story to be a wake-up call for silent carriers.

“I had never as an adult had a fever before,” said Christine Keegan.

As coronavirus concerns grew in early March, Christine Keegan ordered a thermometer. It was on a two-week backlog.

By the time she checked her temperature the March 21…

“It said 100.5. And I was like that’s kind of strange,” said Keegan.

Five days later, she still didn’t feel ill and her doctor shared the same advice public health officials have for all of Fairfield County.

“It sounds like you’ve got the symptoms. It sounds like you’ve got it. Act like you do. Act like you’ve got a positive test. And stay home,” said Keegan.

But with underlying asthma concerns, Keegan’s doctor advised her to get tested for Covid-19. And seven days after that initial fever: the results are in. She’s positive for coronavirus.

Still Keegan never felt sick.

“Not a single day. Nope,” said Keegan.

But her results did impact her emotions.

“I actually for the first through all of this got scared,” said Keegan.

Keegan wants her story to be a wake-up call for silent carriers across Connecticut and those not heeding social distancing guidance.

“We’ve seen all of these people who are still going to the stores in groups and still out in the parks in groups, and still doing all this other stuff in groups,” said Keegan.

Keegan has no idea where she caught the virus but she’s no longer running her own errands in her hometown of Norwalk. She’s using available grocery, and other delivery options. And she hopes others will do their part.

“We just all have to do our part and stay home,” said Keegan.