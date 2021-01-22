Norwich Free Academy to continue remote learning through Feb. 1

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich Free Academy officials announced Friday the school will remain in remote learning through Feb. 1.

Due to the “continued number of positive COVID cases,” Head of School Dr. Brian M. Kelly said Norwich Free Academy will remain in remote learning for at least one additional week.

“Last Friday, I notified you of 16 additional positive cases in our school community. Since that time, we have seen an additional 19 cases, bringing our total to 35 over two weeks,” he writes.

