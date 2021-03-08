‘Not so fast’: Yale infectious disease doctor says even though COVID vaccinations are way up, hold on long-distance travel for now

(WTNH) — The CDC released new guidelines Monday that say, if you are fully vaccinated, you can gather indoors with others who have been vaccinated without a mask. Now that we’re turning that corner and vaccinations are ramping up, the next thing on the minds of so many is travel. When will it be safe for us to book a desperately-needed vacation?

So many of us are itching to go somewhere right about now, and school vacations are on the horizon. But “not so fast” is the message Monday.

Dr. Manisha Juthani, an infectious disease specialist at Yale Medicine, has dedicated her career to studying the spread of virus and diseases. She says, April vacations feel too early at this point.

She points out that in places like Connecticut we are about to see a huge increase in vaccine distribution in May with so many more people becoming eligible to get to that full-vaccinated level.

She says we still have a lot of virus circulating and need to still practice public health measures which include masking up and social distancing.

Her advice for anyone considering spring travel? Stay fairly local: Connecticut and our surrounding states have been doing well with COVID numbers.

“I think local travel, drivable distance not far from home, would be reasonable as we approach April vacation…I feel that it is too early to be taking bigger trips for pleasure…If we do the hard work now, we can hopefully resume travel in a much broader sense later this summer.”

Dr. Jutani feels that July and August could be back on the docket for travel, but only if the rest of the country can be safe. Right now she does not like states like Texas and Mississippi rolling back mask mandates, potentially setting everyone back.