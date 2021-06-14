Novavax says its COVID vaccine fully protects from moderate & severe disease; 90% overall efficacy

FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, “COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only” and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Novavax logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

(WTNH) — Biotechnology company Novavax announced Monday its COVID-19 vaccine has demonstrated 100% protection against moderate and severe illness in the third phase of its PREVENT-19 trial.

The study also showed the vaccine has a 90.4% overall efficacy rate.

The third phase of the study enrolled nearly 30,000 participants ages 18 and older across 119 sites in the U.S. and Mexico.

In the study, there were a total of 77 COVID cases; 63 in the placebo group and 14 in the vaccine group.

The study showed that all the COVID cases in the vaccine group were mild.

In the placebo group, there were 10 moderate COVID cases and four severe cases observed.

The study involving adolescents from 12 to less than 18 years of age is still in progress, with 2,248 people enrolled.

The vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, is a recombinant nanoparticle protein-based vaccine.