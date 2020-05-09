Nursing home deaths make up nearly 60% of CT’s coronavirus-related deaths

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Nearly 60 percent of all COVID-related deaths in Connecticut are among nursing home residents.

Friday, State Senate and House Democrats traveled to more than one dozen of those facilities. They said most front line nursing home workers are minorities working for low wages while taking on huge risks to serve the most vulnerable.

The legislators visited nursing homes from Danbury to Willimantic and Stamford to Windsor. They spoke with workers dealing with some of the highest death tolls in the state.

“Just praying and knowing we’re here for them,” said Tanya, Nursing Director of Kimberly Hall North in Windsor. “We’re here to take care of our family.”

The nursing home has the second deadliest outbreak of COVID-19 in the state.

“It was a lot for our workers,” she explained. “They work hard every day. They sacrifice as well, and they’re trying to be there for your loved ones when you can’t be.”

“We want to let you know you are heard,” said State Senator Marilyn Moore.

Legislators told employees they’re working to help the low wage workers and people of color on the front lines of fighting the virus.

“This amplified the health problems that we’ve had in our community prior to COVID-19,” said State Rep. Patricia Billie Millier.

Politicians also stopped at Golden Hill Rehab in Milford — one of the first facilities where families reported a widespread outbreak.

“It’s been tragic,” said State Sen. James Maroney. “There have been a lot of losses from our friends and neighbors.”

State Senator President Pro Tempe Martin Looney said they came to encourage workers and find out what they need.

“It varies from place to place,” Looney said. “We need to make sure there’s uniform access to things that are needed. Some have more or less what they need, some are still searching and trying to make connections to get supplies.”

News 8 asked workers what they need from elected leaders. PPE remains an issue for some homes but right now, the focus is testing.

“I am pleased the state is going to roll out universal testing that is definitely needed for both residents and employees in nursing homes,” said Dr. Sharon Farber, Regional Director for Genesis Physician Services, part of the company that runs Kimberly Hall. “That would be the big thing that we need at this time.”

The governor and his chief operating officer said testing for nursing home patients and staff is a top priority. They have promised to increase capacity leading up to phase 1 of reopening on May 20.