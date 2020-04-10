Nursing home workers in CT calling out for help co-workers start to die of coronavirus

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More than one week after Governor Ned Lamont first announced a plan to contain the spread of COVID-19 inside nursing homes, the number of cases —and fatalities —continues to grow.

State officials said they’re making good progress on the plan, but now nursing home employees are speaking out. Many are minority and low wage workers. They said they need help as soon as possible and that some of their co-workers are starting to die.

“I couldn’t do anything without gasping for air trying to breathe,” said Certified Nursing Assistant Francene Bailey. Working at a Windsor nursing home, Bailey knew she was at heightened risk of catching COVID-19. As a black woman, studies released this week show she is also more likely to die from the virus.

Bailey tested positive last week.

“All of us in that nursing home are black and brown,” she said. “Most of us are single parents, struggling to make ends meet. Some of them run from job to job. I can’t do that because I have four children.”

The state acknowledges multiple jobs increase the risk of community transmission. SEIU 1199 New England, a union which represents health care workers across the state, said many of its members hold down two or three jobs just to stay above the poverty line.

It said any policy to limit the number of places members can work would need to account for any potential wage loss as a result and would also need to account for the existing shortage of workers.

The union said 25 of Bailey’s co-workers at the nursing home she works for are positive or waiting for test results. Nine patients have died, and there could be more community spread. Already, Bailey said she believes she gave the virus to her mother.

“They have her on the highest oxygen at Saint Francis Hospital,” she said

“Nursing homes are the main vector of transmission at this time from what we can see,” said SEIU 1199NE President Rob Baril.

He said at least one of his members has died after working in a nursing home. Three others died after working in group homes or community health clinics where COVID-19 was present. Baril said the state is working hard to provide the necessary PPE and believes they’ll get it soon. But Baril said his members also need low-cost treatment for if and when they get sick, as many have health plans with high deductibles. He said they need paid leave or guaranteed sick days, hazard pay and free temporary housing while they work in order to keep their families from catching the virus.

Members are also calling for better communication about the situation on the ground between facilities and staff.

“My fear is, as the disease progresses and spreads, there may be facilities that have a collapse in terms of the amount of staff they have,” said Baril. “We’re seeing certain facilities way down in terms of nurses and nurse staff.”

For Bailey, dealing with her positive diagnosis and her mother’s critical case, she wants the state to take faster, more decisive action.

“I think it’s too little too late but they can still save some lives if they just be vigilant,” she said.

Friday evening, the state released data showing 45% of the 215 nursing homes in Connecticut have had at lease one confirmed case of coronavirus, and 14% of positive patients have died.

The state said it will release detailed information on the number of positive COVID cases and fatalities at individual nursing homes next week. It is working on a plan to open two conversion sites—current nursing homes that will be all COVID or have COVID-only floors—and two new facilities that will only house COVID patients. There is no timeline yet on when those centers will begin operation.