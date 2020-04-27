Nuvance Health to open plasma donation centers at Danbury, Norwalk hospitals

(WTNH)– Nuvance Health is launching two new convalescent plasma donor centers in Connecticut this week.

This will give people who recovered from Covid-19 an opportunity to donate potentially life saving plasma to critically ill patients fighting the virus.

The centers are located at both Danbury and Norwalk hospitals. Norwalk’s will open on Wednesday, April 29, and Danbury’s will open Friday, May 1.

Related: Clinical trial on COVID-19 convalescent plasma treatment underway in Connecticut

“Plasma contains antibodies that can fight infection. When someone recovers from a COVID-19 infection, they do so, in part, because the antibodies can neutralize the virus and make someone better. That plasma is then taken from a donor, prepared and then given to a critically-ill, COVID-19 patient,” said Dr. James Nitzkorski, a surgical oncologist at Nuvance Health.

Nuvance Health is working with the American Red Cross and the New York Blood Center, but because the need for plasma is so great, Nuvance Health opened its own donor centers.

Donors must meet the following criteria as set forth by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA):

COVID-19 confirmation with either positive swab or antibody test (antibody tests are expected but not currently available in their centers).

14-day, symptom-free interval with a repeat negative swab.

28-day, symptom-free interval with NO need for a repeat swab.

Potential donors will need to pre-register on the Nuvance Health website. A staff member will then contact prospective candidates.

If selected, the process is very similar to a blood transfusion and the plasma will be used for coronavirus cases at all Nuvance Health hospitals.

For more information, click here.