NYC clinics set to start ‘self-swab’ coronavirus tests

Students at Stuyvesant High School leave after classes end for the week, Friday, March 13, 2020, in New York. As concerns continue to grow around the spread of Covid-19, the city’s Mayor Bill de Blasio has been reluctant to close the school system because of the consequences for students and families. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City-run health clinics will soon take a new tack on coronavirus testing.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that in the coming days, the clinics will begin using a procedure that lets people collect samples themselves at a health care worker’s direction. He says the “self-swab” tests would allow for more and easier testing and make it safer for test-seekers and health care workers alike. The process will work like this: A health care will explain how to administer the test, and then the person would go into another area, take a nasal swab and spit into a cup for a second sample for cross-checking. The samples will then be given to a health care worker and tested.