NYT publishes names of 1,000 American lives lost to COVID-19 to show magnitude of pandemic

NEW YORK, NY (WTNH) — The New York Times is showing the magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic death toll one name at a time.

The paper published the names of 1,000 victims in its Sunday edition this week.

Editors say they feel fatigue and numbness are setting in as the nation approached the horrific milestone of 100,000 deaths, so they gathered information about 1,000 victims from across the country and pointed out that they represent only about 1% of the total number lost.

The front-page headline reads “U.S. death toll nears 100,000 – an incalculable loss: they were not simply names on a list – they were us.”