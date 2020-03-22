OBGYN at hospital in Putnam tests positive for coronavirus

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A doctor at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam has tested positive for COVID-19.
The doctor is reported to be an obstetrician and gynecologist.
The hospital says people who were in contact with the OBGYN have been notified.
