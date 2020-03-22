1  of  3
OBGYN at hospital in Putnam tests positive for coronavirus

by: WTNH Staff

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A doctor at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam has tested positive for COVID-19.

The doctor is reported to be an obstetrician and gynecologist.

The hospital says people who were in contact with the OBGYN have been notified.

