Ohio woman reportedly tased and arrested by an officer for not wearing a mask at football game

Logan, OH (WTRF)- An Ohio woman was reportedly arrested and tased at an Ohio football game for not wearing a mask or face covering.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media shows a woman sitting in the bleachers and getting into an altercation with an officer.

The video continues as it shows the woman resisting as the officer struggles to handcuff her for nearly two minutes before he deploys his taser.

“You’re not arresting me for nothing, I ain’t doing nothing wrong,” she yells after the officer orders her to place her hands behind her back.

As the woman is finally hauled away, her mother pleads with the cop: “Come on, it’s just a mask!”

In a statement, the Logan-Hocking Local School District identified the woman as a fan of the opposing team. The opponent in the game was Marietta.

The statement reads:

“During a middle school football game held at the Logan-Hocking Local School District on the evening of September 23, 2020, an attendee was asked to comply with the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s and the athletic facility’s policies. The attendee refused to do so and consequently was asked to leave by the attending law enforcement officer. After resisting the request to exit the premises, the individual was apprehended at the discretion of the attending law enforcement officer. The school district is not able to comment further on details of the incident due to the ongoing investigation.”

The officer involved was identified as a resource officer for the school.

This morning, Logan schools were placed on lockout after receiving threats district-wide, according to superintendent Monte Bainter. Law enforcement is investigating, and it is believed the threats are related to the incident at the game.

This incident is currently under investigation.