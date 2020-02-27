Old Saybrook police chief calls on the governor for Coronavirus protection

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Old Saybrook is calling on Governor Ned Lamont to help the town prepare to combat the possibility of a coronavirus outbreak.

Each day Old Saybrook police are called into action whether it’s a criminal complaint or someone complaining of chest pains.

“We’re first in the door to any medical emergency in our community,” said Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera.

He wants to make sure they and other first responders around the state are well-protected if the Coronavirus – which has already caused a shortage of some medical supplies – comes to Connecticut.

“The Connecticut Emergency Management Association is gravely concerned,” said Chief Spera.

He is calling on Governor Ned Lamont to make sure face masks, gloves, gowns, and Tyvek containment suits available when first responders need them.

He is also asking for disposable Biocells. These cells are made of very thick plastic that line the inside of an ambulance and encompas the patient, health professional, and any equipment they need. Once the patient is transported to the hospital, the Biocell – which prevents the ambulance from being contaminated – is taken down and incinerated.

If the outbreak numbers are high, that means a lot of non-reusable equipment costing a lot of money.

The chief also wants the governor to ask the Federal Department of Labor to suspend the requirement that all medical personnel in hospitals and on the road do a ‘fit test’ with face masks because once it is fitted properly it’s thrown out.

Chief Michael Spera explained he doesn’t want to waste much-needed supplies they, “might need to use to protect ourselves.”

He says Old Saybrook, (which has a train stop halfway between New York and Boston), could be vulnerable to the very contagious virus.

Right now the town is fully stocked with supplies, but the chief worries what will happen if they run out.