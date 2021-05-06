Once the FDA gives approval, what is the easiest way to get your 12 to 15-year-old vaccinated?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — So what is the easiest way to get your 12 to 15-year-old vaccinated? The governor’s office says look towards the mass vaccine clinics.

Research has shown that is the easiest way parents and children can come together. A parent either has to accompany the child or have some type of consent given for them to get the shot.

“The CDC committee is meeting on Wednesday and at that time we are expected to get guidance and potentially Wednesday night we could get the word that we can start vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds,” Josh Geballe, Chief Operation Officer.

A couple of things to know before you get your 12 to 15-year-old vaccinated: Parents must give consent and they will only be able to get Pfizer. So in anticipation of the green light on Wednesday, the state has already ordered extra doses of Pfizer for the next group to be vaccinated.

“This is really good news, right? This is another 177,000 Connecticut residents who are eligible, and this is one more step we can take towards really increasing those numbers and getting COVID down in Connecticut,” Geballe says.

Connecticut was the first state in the country to vaccinate 50 percent of the eligible population, so Geballe says there’s no need to reinvent the wheel and start opening up clinics in school. The current system is working well.

“We are going to make sure we have maximum capacity available on the weekends. And then we also have our pharmacies. They’re able to take walk ups now, for the adolescence, and we will have a lot of options available. We don’t see a huge demand for it at the schools right now, so we will have all of the other options available to parents right now.”

Just about 70 percent of the Connecticut population eligible for the vaccine has received at least their first dose. And the numbers will just continue to grow as the age limit drops.

“Here is an interesting data point: the 16 to 17-year-olds, who you probably have a little more influence over as a parent, I say that as a parent of a 16-year-old. Their vaccination rate is actually higher than the 18 to 20-year-old.”

The governor’s office is very hopeful that the majority of the 12 to 15-year-olds will get vaccinated.