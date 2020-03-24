‘One Good Thing’: A birthday motorcade

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — During this time of uncertainty over the coronavirus, News 8 understands that people are stressed, and need some positives to focus on.

The young lady in the video above is Olivia Gwiazda of Branford, who celebrated her 11th birthday on Monday.

Olivia’s mother, Laurie, worried that a birthday in this time of social distancing would not be very special. So, mom enlisted the help of family and friends to give Olivia a “birthday motorcade.”

“She didn’t need a fancy celebration, her heart was so full when she saw what was planned for her,” Laurie told News 8. “We can’t thank our friends and family enough for making Olivia’s day so special!”

Photo Credit: Laurie Gwiazda

These birthday parades continue all around the country, and this one for Olivia was definitely “One Good Thing.”

Also, if a dog enjoying Monday’s snow is your kind of “good thing,” enjoy Comet, sent to us via ReportIt! by Linda and Jeff in Windsor.

Photo Credit: Linda and Jeff via ReportIt!

If you know of something good you’d like to see us share, please send it to us here.