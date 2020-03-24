Breaking News
Governor Lamont: CT public schools likely to be closed for remainder of school year

‘One Good Thing’: A birthday motorcade

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — During this time of uncertainty over the coronavirus, News 8 understands that people are stressed, and need some positives to focus on.

The young lady in the video above is Olivia Gwiazda of Branford, who celebrated her 11th birthday on Monday.

Olivia’s mother, Laurie, worried that a birthday in this time of social distancing would not be very special. So, mom enlisted the help of family and friends to give Olivia a “birthday motorcade.”

“She didn’t need a fancy celebration, her heart was so full when she saw what was planned for her,” Laurie told News 8. “We can’t thank our friends and family enough for making Olivia’s day so special!”

Photo Credit: Laurie Gwiazda

These birthday parades continue all around the country, and this one for Olivia was definitely “One Good Thing.”

Also, if a dog enjoying Monday’s snow is your kind of “good thing,” enjoy Comet, sent to us via ReportIt! by Linda and Jeff in Windsor.

Photo Credit: Linda and Jeff via ReportIt!

If you know of something good you’d like to see us share, please send it to us here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Olivia Gwiazda Birthday Parade

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Gwiazda Birthday Parade"

Plan to use local New Haven high school as treatment center for homeless coronavirus patients moves forward

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Plan to use local New Haven high school as treatment center for homeless coronavirus patients moves forward"

Three cases of coronavirus reported at substance abuse facility, health officials say facility will remain unnamed for privacy of patients

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Three cases of coronavirus reported at substance abuse facility, health officials say facility will remain unnamed for privacy of patients"

New Haven fitness instructor with coronavirus urges people to heed safety measures

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven fitness instructor with coronavirus urges people to heed safety measures"

Are pregnant women at higher risk for COVID-19?

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Are pregnant women at higher risk for COVID-19?"

New Haven PD investigating shooting at Wendy's drive-thru, SUV crash near Broadway and Whalley Avenue

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven PD investigating shooting at Wendy's drive-thru, SUV crash near Broadway and Whalley Avenue"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss