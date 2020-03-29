One Good Thing: Chalk Your Walk, messages of love an encouragement during coronavirus crisis

Conn. (WTNH) — People all around Connecticut are spreading positivity and happiness during this difficult time. Some are using chalk on sidewalks to send their messages.

Marissa send this in, her family asking people to ‘Stay home and practice social-distancing so America can become healthy again.’

Danbury twins Olivia and Molly Seidl also go in on the love, drawing rainbows with messages like “Stay Positive.”

The West Haven Fire Department was also left a wonderful message by its neighbors, thanking them for being brave.

And kids in other parts of the city coloring the sidewalk down an entire block with inspiring messages.

“Social Distancing” – Photo: Marisa via ReportIt

“Don’t put your fingers in mouth” – Photo: Scott LeSage via ReportIt

“Practice Social Distancing” – Photo: Scott LeSage via ReportIt

“Don’t Worry Be Happy” – Photo: Alicia McIntosh via ReportIt

“Stay Positive” – Molly and Olivia Seidl Danbury CT – Photo: Susana Seidl via ReportIt

Mom, Regina Kaczmarek, sent in a video of some ‘sidewalk encouragement’ her kids, Landon and Maddyson, drew down their sidewalk “to spread cheer and smiles around the country…[and] for all the walkers in our neighborhood as they walked by our home. Hoping to make them smile during this difficult time.”

The messages include “Smile” and “This too shall pass.”