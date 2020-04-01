One Good Thing: East Haven neighborhood takes part in ‘Chalk Your Walk’ to spread hopeful messages

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– During this time of uncertainty over the coronavirus, News 8 understands that people are stressed, and need some positives to focus on.

One neighborhood in East Haven did just that with “Chalk Your Walk,” spreading some hope and positivity during this time of isolation and social distancing.

According to Cailey Korwek, the sidewalks and pavement on Eddon Drive were filled with positive messages written in colorful chalk.

Some of the messages have uplifting sentiments such as “you can’t cancel hope,” “focus on the good,” and “you are not alone.”

Others were thank yous to the doctors, nurses and first responders.

For more details on Chalk Your Walk, click here.