One Good Thing: Maggie McFly's hands out over 1,000 bags of food to families in-need during coronavirus crisis

Coronavirus

Maggie McFly's food bags distribution event in Middletown March 26

MIDDLEBURY/MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — On Thursday, Maggie McFly’s restaurant handed out more than 1,000 bags of fresh food to families in-need during the coronavirus outbreak.

In conjunction with Freshpoint in Hartford, Maggie McFly’s lead two events at their two locations – in Middletown and Manchester – in which they handed out bags brimming with fresh fruits and veggies, milk, yogurt, and other beverages to anyone who needed it, no purchase necessary.

The restaurant said in a statement Friday, “there was a beyond overwhelming response to both events, with lines forming 10 plus miles long, and wrapping around Buckland Hills Mall (in Manchester) parking lot.”

The event in Manchester was slated to start at noon, but the restaurant says community members began lining up in their cars for drive-thru-style hand-offs at 9 a.m.

In Middletown, the response was similar. Food bag handouts were slated to begin at noon, too, but there was a line of cars down the street as early as 11 a.m.

  • Maggie McFly’s food bags distribution event in Middletown March 26 – Credit: Lynn Wrabel via ReportIt!
  • Maggie McFly’s food bags distribution event in Middletown March 26 – Credit: Lynn Wrabel via ReportIt!
  • Maggie McFly’s food bags distribution event in Middletown March 26 – Credit: Lynn Wrabel via ReportIt!
  • Maggie McFly’s food bags distribution event in Middletown March 26 – Credit: Lynn Wrabel via ReportIt!

Each tractor trailer truck, provided by Freshpoint, was filled with approximately $10K worth of food, every last piece of product and fruit was distributed to those in need.

– Maggie McFly’s (Manchester)

MM says they have received “humbling and uplifting feedback” from those they helped Thursday, including a phone call from a married couple who stated they both had lost their jobs due to the crisis and “were in a situation to pay the mortgage, or buy groceries.”

The couple didn’t have to choose after attending one of MM’s events Thursday and “receiving a bag stocked with essential food items.”

MM reports they are in the process of planning a second edition to these events.

