One Good Thing: Notre Dame H.S. students make video thanking healthcare workers

Coronavirus

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– During this time of uncertainty over the coronavirus, News 8 understands that people are stressed, and need some positives to focus on.

Students at Notre Dame High School in West Haven made a video thanking healthcare workers who are on the frontlines combating Covid-19.

Student Activities Coordinator, Casey LaMonaca, and the Director of Mission Effectiveness, Michael Abbott, were able to rally the students to get them involved in the project and send in their videos from home.

“Across the globe and around the clock, frontline healthcare staff are trying to save lives in over-stressed hospitals, putting their own lives at risk dealing with infected patients. Notre Dame High School in West Haven, CT would like to let all of these unsung heroes to know how thankful we are.”

One Good Thing: Notre Dame students thank healthcare workers

