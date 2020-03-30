One Good Thing: Notre Dame H.S. students make video thanking healthcare workers

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– During this time of uncertainty over the coronavirus, News 8 understands that people are stressed, and need some positives to focus on.

Students at Notre Dame High School in West Haven made a video thanking healthcare workers who are on the frontlines combating Covid-19.

Student Activities Coordinator, Casey LaMonaca, and the Director of Mission Effectiveness, Michael Abbott, were able to rally the students to get them involved in the project and send in their videos from home.

Watch the full video below:

The caption on the YouTube video reads: