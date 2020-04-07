One Good Thing: Teachers continue to send messages of encouragement to students

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — During this time of uncertainty over the coronavirus, News 8 understands that people are stressed, and need some positives to focus on.

You have to love the dedication of all teachers across the state and what they’re doing for their students. Here’s what local teachers have done for their students so far this week.

On Monday, the North Haven Elementary School teachers got in their cars and drove around town to let their students and families know how much they miss them. Some were even sticking out of the sunroofs while holding megaphones. Check it out in the video above.

Here’s a bonus video: The staff of Savin Rock Community School in West Haven put together a photo slideshow of the teachers. They are holding signs for their students that say “we miss you” and “stay positive.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

CT Checkup: Milford cafe offering free coffee, bagels to first-responders during pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Milford cafe offering free coffee, bagels to first-responders during pandemic"

North Haven car parade

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "North Haven car parade"

"Thank You": Salute to first-responders during coronavirus pandemic outside YNHH emergency department

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled ""Thank You": Salute to first-responders during coronavirus pandemic outside YNHH emergency department"

Why we should also focus on this coronavirus statistic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Why we should also focus on this coronavirus statistic"

CT Checkup: North Haven nursery school holds drive-by for students to see teachers

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: North Haven nursery school holds drive-by for students to see teachers"

Ansonia closes portion of Naugatuck River Greenway Trail to cut down on crowds

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Ansonia closes portion of Naugatuck River Greenway Trail to cut down on crowds"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss