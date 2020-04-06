‘One Good Thing’: Two local couples get married despite coronavirus pandemic

(WTNH)– During this time of uncertainty over the coronavirus, News 8 understands that people are stressed, and need some positives to focus on.

Over the weekend, two Connecticut couples got married despite the coronavirus pandemic canceling their wedding plans.

On Saturday, it was a beautiful day at Branford Point where Chelsea Rubsam and Mike Kaplan got married.

Rubsam’s mother Rosemary tells News 8 that April 4 was supposed to be their big day, but instead they said their ‘I do’s’ on the beach and rescheduled their wedding celebration for August.

Another couple, Chris Traner and his now wife Ashleeann, also got married over the weekend. Traner, a doctor at Yale New Haven Hospital, said that they didn’t let Covid-19 stop their wedding and made lemonade out of lemons by getting married anyway

COVID19 did not stop our wedding! I love my now wife @miss_agraham (who needs to change her twitter now…) hahaha. Lemonade made from lemons! Hope and love are the only thinks more contagious than this virus! #SocialDistancing @WTNH @NBCConnecticut #hope pic.twitter.com/nt3zfRkVUk — Chris Traner, MD (@cbtraner) April 5, 2020

Traner tweeted that hope and love are the only things more contagious than the virus.

Congratulations to both of the happy couples!