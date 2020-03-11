How coronavirus is impacting NCAA tournaments, sports in Connecticut

INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WTNH) — NCAA President Mark Emmert announced Wednesday that NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will not be open to the general public because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Emmert said in a statement Wednesday that he made the decision to conduct both the men’s and women’s tournaments, which begin next week, with only essential staff and limited family in attendance. The decision comes after the NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel of medical experts recommended against playing sporting events open to the general public.

The 68-team field for the men’s tournament is scheduled to be announced Sunday and the 64-team women’s tournament field is to be unveiled Monday. Games begin Tuesday and Wednesday on the men’s side in Dayton, Ohio, where earlier Wednesday the governor ordered to restrict spectator access to indoor sporting events.

Below is the full statement on limiting attendance:

The Ivy League also announced Wednesday that all spring sports will be canceled for the semester, which will impact several teams and student-athletes at Yale.

The Ivy League Presidents announced that their decision came in a unanimous vote.

In that statement, they also announced that: “Individual institutions will decide whether or not winter teams and student-athletes who have qualified for postseason play will participate.”

The Yale men’s basketball team qualified for the NCAA Tournament when the League announced Tuesday that it was canceling its postseason tournament.

The University of Bridgeport announced earlier Wednesday that NCAA Division II East Regional games will be played on campus this weekend with no spectators in the crowd.

According to the statement, University officials made the decision based on Governor Lamont’s declaration of a State of Emergency Tuesday.

There are four games scheduled to be played on site this Saturday, starting at noon.