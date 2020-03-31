‘Orange Food 2 Kids’ provides meals to students at home while schools are closed during coronavirus outbreak

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Schools remain closed during the coronavirus outbreak, and that raises concerns for children who rely on school-provided meals. The nonprofit Orange Food 2 Kids in Orange is one of many organizations working hard to combat student hunger.

“Orange Food 2 Kids is an organization newly started. We intended to deliver bags of food to food insecure children on the weekends,” said Susan Vonrabenstein, a member of the Orange Food 2 Kids committee.

Vonrabenstein says their mission used to be just to provide food for students on the weekend, but now the need is full-time.

Since the mandatory school closures came down from the governor’s office just a few weeks ago, the nonprofit has already distributed nearly 200 bags to the homes of children in-need in Orange.

Built around privacy, all that they ask is for those in-need to text them an address, the number of kids in the household, and if there are any dietary restrictions.

Contact numbers can be found on Orange Food 2 Kids Facebook page.

There are two designated food drop-offs per week which contain breakfast, lunch, and snack options. The non-perishable food is dropped on the doorstep of those who need it.

“We don’t want anyone to feel concerned about their privacy,” said Vonrabenstein. “We just drop the bag, we’re not asking for qualifications like a school program might.”

While the nonprofit is 100% donation and volunteer-based, they say that during this unusual time, monetary donations are the most safe and effective. These donations can be sent in the mail to the High Plains Community Center at 525 Orange Center Road or can be made electronically to their Venmo account, @orange-food2kids.

So far, they say the community has already made an impact on their work.

“We’re lucky to live in a community where we are surrounded by people who are generous and giving,” said Tiffany Oliver-Gagnon, another member of the Orange Food 2 Kids committee. “We found that as soon as we identified a need in our community and our school children, the generosity has been just tremendous.”