Oreck Vacuum Store and More donates bags to help make face masks for healthcare workers

CLINTON/Milford, Conn. (WTNH) — Local businesses all around Connecticut continue to step up to do what they can to help fight the coronavirus. Oreck Vacuum Store and More in Clinton is the latest one.

A customer told the owner of Oreck that she could make surgical masks from HEPA vacuum bags. One bag can make as many as 15 masks, so the store has donated a bunch and are glad to lend a helping hand.

The owner told News 8 it feels great to be able to do something – even a small thing – to help during the crisis.

Vacuum stores fall into the appliance category and are deemed essential business, for repair as well as commercial needs.