OSHA fines Willimantic dentist group for violating COVID-19 protocols

(WTNH) — A dental group in Willimantic is facing a penalty for violating coronavirus policies enforced by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

The Connecticut Dental Groups P.C. is facing a $3,932 fine for failing to implement a “written respiratory protection program with worksite-specific procedures.”

Since the start of the pandemic, OSHA has issued 244 citations nationwide for violations relating to coronavirus. The total penalties OSHA has issued so far total to $3,301,932.