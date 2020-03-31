Overflow hospital to be set up at Southern Connecticut State University

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The gymnasium at Southern Connecticut State University will soon be turned into a medical facility courtesy of FEMA and Connecticut’s Air National Guard.

“There will be separate areas inside the field house for things like triage and stuff like that,” said Steven Tucker, Staff Sergeant with the Connecticut Air National Guard.

In four days, the overflow hospital will be equipped with 250 beds and will be ready to accept patients.

“If local hospitals need that additional capacity, they have the space available to treat people as necessary,” Tucker said.

On Tuesday, the Air National Guard offloaded FEMA trucks full of supplies and beds.







“This equipment is coming in from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, so it’s all-inclusive,” Tucker explained. “We will have equipment to service patients if they come in.”

The Air National Guard told NEWS 8 soldiers are trained for these types of situations.

“We do a lot of training with heavy equipment, forklifts, keeping track of equipment through trucking and making sure stuff gets to point A to point B timely and safely,” said Jack Girnius.

This isn’t the only overflow facility being created.

On Monday, Governor Ned Lamont has announced that he’s brought CEOs together from Yale New Haven Hospital, Hartford HealthCare and Nuvance Health to work together during the coronavirus pandemic.

FEMA and Army Corps of Engineers will set up a facility at Western Connecticut State University in Danbury. It will have 250 beds.