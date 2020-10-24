Oxford High School moving to distance learning for rest of October

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Oxford High School is moving to online learning only for the next two weeks.

A student tested positive earlier this week, and after extensive contact tracing, the school determined at least 50 students and 10 staff members were in close contact and needed to quarantine.

The school superintendent says they don’t have the resources to cover the staff that will be absent. For now, online learning will be conducted until Nov. 4.

All other Oxford schools are not impacted and will remain open.