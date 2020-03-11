Passengers disembark Grand Princess cruise ship in Oakland, put in 14-day quarantine over coronavirus concerns

OAKLAND, Calif. (WTNH) — Hundreds of passengers are now getting off the Grand Princess cruise ship which is docked in Oakland.

Princess Cruises reported Tuesday, 1,406 passengers were taken to screening tents, then put on waiting buses, and now are on to quarantine.

Passengers say the ship was running out of food, saying, the cruise staff told the passengers they were out of bottled water, canned diet coke, and juices, and, “the fact that we weren’t getting a lot of vegetables in our meal I would assume they were running out of food.”

First off the ship were the 21 people who tested positive for the virus. All American passengers will be quarantined for 14 days in one of four military facilities in California, Texas, and Georgia.

The State Department is arranging the returns of foreign nationals with their home countries.

The cruise company says they are “partnering with World Central Kitchen (WCK), an organization founded by chef José Andrés, which uses the power of food to heal and strengthen communities in times of crisis and beyond,” to feed those crew members and passengers who remained on the ship.