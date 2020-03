MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A person associated with Precious Memories Place, a day care in Mystic, has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Ledge Light Health District, the case was confirmed via lab test.

It is unclear at this time if the person is a child, staff member, or parent.

Officials said they would be contacting parents if their child is at risk of contracting the virus.

Those with questions could contact 211.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates