Petition started to have a distance-learning option for students in CT until COVID-19 numbers go down

(WTNH) – A petition has been started on change.org to have a distance-learning option for students until COVID-19 numbers go down in the state.

The petition states that children should be given the option to do distance learning instead of in-person classes in order to keep them safe and stop the spread of the virus.

So far, there have been more than 3,000 signatures on the petition.

Governor Ned Lamont has repeatedly said that children will remain in school. On Monday, several schools and districts announced closures and delays due to staffing issues within the school systems or bus services.

