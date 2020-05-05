Pfizer, BioNTech dose first participants of COVID-19 vaccine trial

NEW YORK (WTNH) — Pfizer and Germany-based BioNTech announced Tuesday they have started a human clinical trial for a coronavirus vaccine.

The two companies said in Germany last week, they dosed the first participants in phase one, out of two, of the joint clinical trial for the BNT162 vaccine, which aims to prevent COVID-19.

They plan to enroll up to 360 participants in phase one of this trial.

Pfizer said sites currently dosing participants include NYU Grossman School of Medicine and the University of Maryland School of Medicine. The University of Rochester Medical Center/Rochester Regional Health and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center will begin enrollment shortly.

There are four different vaccine candidates being tested out, each consisting of different combinations of mRNA format and target antigen, Pfizer says.

Pfizer and BioNTech said they plan to produce millions of vaccine doses in 2020, increasing to hundreds of millions in 2021.

The two companies plan to jointly commercialize the vaccine worldwide upon regulatory approval, excluding China, where BioNTech is collaborating with Fosun Pharma on their own BNT162 vaccine.

For the full press release from Pfizer, click here.