Pfizer: High efficacy, no safety concerns through up to six months following second COVID vaccine dose

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

(WTNH) — Pfizer and BioNTech announced Thursday that a recent study shows their COVID vaccine has high efficacy and no serious safety concerns through up to six months following the second dose.

The Phase 3 study shows that the vaccine was 91.3% effective against COVID-19 in an analysis of 927 confirmed symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

The vaccine was 100% effective against severe disease as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and 95.3% effective against severe COVID-19 as defined by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

So far, over 44,000 people ages 16 and up have participated in Pfizer COVID vaccine trials. More than 12,000 participants had at least six months of follow-up after their second vaccine dose.

This announcement comes one day after Pfizer announced that their COVID vaccine is 100% effective in protecting teens 12-15 in a recent trial.