(WTNH) — Some good news for expecting mothers who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are effective in pregnant and lactating moms and they can pass the anti-bodies on to their newborns. That’s according to new research published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Scientists say the vaccine provided just as much protection for pregnant women as it does for people who are not pregnant.