Pfizer studying long-term effect of COVID vaccine, potential booster shots

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Pfizer’s CEO says a booster COVID-19 shot will likely be needed for patients within 12 months of the two-shot regimen. We spoke with a Yale infectious disease expert about the possibility after the announcement was made Thursday.

Pfizer is still in the process of studying how long the vaccine’s protective immunity will last. But experts say, if you have received your vaccine, you should prepare yourself for the booster.

Pfizer’s CEO announced, aside from the third shot within the year of the two-shot regimen, you may need subsequent annual shots for continued immunity.

Pfizer’s vaccines, in addition to high-efficiency rates, have proven to be effective against some of the COVID variants that have surfaced in recent months.

We spoke with Yale infection disease prevention doctor, Scott Roberts about the news. He says vaccien providers are working ahead to address the issues that may come.

“Ultimately we don’t have a full understanding of how long immunity will last under the current vaccination. A few recent studies did show that patients that do receive the vaccine have immunity for up to six months at least and we will get more information as time goes on.”

Moderna is also looking ta upgraded version of their vaccine – one that would look like combining the flu shot and the COVID shot in one single booster.

