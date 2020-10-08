Phase 3 starts today: What you need to know

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After being pushed back since summer, Governor Ned Lamont feels the state is finally ready to enter into Phase 3 of the reopening plan despite recent upticks in COVID numbers.

Under Phase 3, indoor capacity at restaurants, personal services like hair salons and barbershops and libraries will increase from 50% to 75%.

However, many restaurant owners fear they won’t be able to reach the new limit for indoor dining because they don’t have the space due to the 6-foot social distancing requirement.

While others, like Ordinary in New Haven, were able to take the time and remodel to adhere to state-mandated safety guidelines.

Salons, like the Gallery in Farmington, which also offers personal services like facials, manicures, and waxing, said the new guidelines are a step in the right direction. However, it’s far from perfect.

“We’ve been doing manicures and pedicures all along, but now we’re able to do some makeup, more waxing of lips and chin and facial things with certain guidelines that they’ve given us,” Gallery Salon owner Gino Moncada told News 8 on the eve of the reopening. “And also facials, which is a big thing for us, that people have been waiting to get.”

Outdoor event venues like amphitheaters and race tracks will increase from 25% capacity to 50%. However, guests must still wear masks and social distance.

Indoor performing arts venues will also be able to open to 50% capacity with masks and distancing.

Officials said private and social events like weddings will be capped at 100 people for indoor (as long as it’s 50% capacity) commercial businesses and 25 at private residences, while outdoor events will be capped at 150.