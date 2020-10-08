Phase 3 will allow more filled chairs, services offered at beauty salons

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Starting Thursday, barbershops, hair salons, and personal services will be able to open their doors to more customers. It’s all part of Phase Three of reopening Connecticut.

Following the Fourth of July weekend, Governor Lamont hit the brakes on Phase Three of reopening plans, and the state’s website listed mid-July as a possible target date.

Capacity in these businesses will increase from 50% to 75%.

For salons like the Gallery in Farmington, which also offer personal services like facials, manicures, and waxing, it’s certainly a step in the right direction. However, it’s far from perfect.

Gallery Salon owner Gino Moncada said, “We’ve been doing manicures and pedicures all along, but now we’re able to do some makeup, more waxing of lips and chin and facial things with certain guidelines that they’ve given us. And also facials, which is a big thing for us, that people have been waiting to get.”

He also said that he may have to wait on some of the services until proper ventilation in enclosed areas can be created.