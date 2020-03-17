Pizza Palace in Old Saybrook reinventing itself in effort to mitigate coronavirus spread

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants all over Connecticut are feeling the effects of the coronavirus concerns. Based on health officials’ recommendations, Governor Ned Lamont announced restaurants are only allowed to offer pick-up and delivery services.

Pizza Palace in Old Saybrook is among the restaurants reinventing themselves in this new business and health landscape.

For more than 40 years PP has been one of the most popular stops on the shoreline. But this week they have had to shut down their dining area. The focus now is on takeout and delivery.

I’ve never gone through anything like this. In 43 years we’ve never had someting like this, so we’re all learning everything about this. – Mirsina Gianitsos, owner of Pizza Palace in Old Saybrook

PP is offering curbside delivery where you place your order by phone or online and you can pick up in the parking lot without leaving your car.

Gianitsos says they are doing that in an effort to practice responsible social distancing.

Gianitsos and her family just started delivery services about a month ago and are now trying to help long-time customers figure it out.

Tuesday Gianitsos says she checked in with the town of Old Saybrook to make sure, as a business, they are doing everything they can to keep customers safe from the highly-contagious coronavirus.

[Town Hall] advised me if we have more than six people in line waiting for an order we have to start cutting people from coming in. – Mirsina Gianitsos, owner of Pizza Palace in Old Saybrook

An empty dining room on Friday and Saturday nights will definitely hurt PP profits, but Gianitsos says she’s hoping social media will help keep customers informed and coming back to her place.