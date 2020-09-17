Positive COVID-19 case at Jefferson School in New Britain, school to remain open

 

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — School leaders in New Britain have announced that one person in the Jefferson School community tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

The New Britain Superintendent of Schools Nancy Sarra and Jefferson School Principal Dr. Shamel Lewis made the announcement Thursday morning.

They say the individual tested positive on Sept. 15, and that person was last in school on Sept. 8. They have been asked to stay home and quarantine for 14 days.

The New Britain Public Health Department told school officials there were no close contacts with this case and that no further action is needed. Therefore, school leaders say no closure is needed and Jefferson School will remain fully open.

The school has not heard any other reports of students or staff feeling ill or showing symptoms of COVID-19.

