Post University to keep classes virtual for spring semester, offer tuition reduction

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Post University will continue with virtual learning during its spring semester.

“This is not the decision I wanted to make but that am comfortable making because it puts you first,” John L. Hopkins CEO & President of Post University said in a letter to students. “…I have watched universities — both in Connecticut and around the country — switch to remote learning as COVID cases pop up on their campuses. It is clear that no college, despite their best efforts, has been able to eliminate the virus from entering its campus. More now than ever, I am grateful for our strong history of teaching students remotely, unlike most colleges and universities across the nation.”

All athletic competition is scheduled to resume in the Fall of 2021.

Student-athletes impacted by the decision will not lose a year of eligibility.

“I feel for our student athletes, coaches and athletic department personnel that were hoping to be back on campus for the spring semester,” Post University Athletic Director Ronnie Palmer said in a statement. “This decision was made with health, safety and well-being at the forefront of all conversations and meetings pertaining to winter and spring sports. This is obviously an emotional time for everybody, but knowing Post University coaches and student athletes, I’m positive we will navigate through this and come out better on the other end.”

The university will also offer a tuition reduction for our traditional campus-based undergraduate students of $6,500, which is a 56% reduction for the spring semester.

Hopkins said students can take as many courses as they academically qualify for with no fees.

“We feel a sense of obligation to help the many families impacted by this pandemic. The significant tuition reduction for both the fall and spring semester will go a long way towards reducing the cost of your higher education journey….We’re in this together!”

The full letter can be found online.