Post University’s drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic shuts down due to dwindling demand

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven County’s largest drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic closed Wednesday. Nurses said their goodbyes to their patients at the site on Post University’s campus.

The school has been running the clinic throughout the pandemic. But now that so many are vaccinated, it seems the supply outweighs the demand.

Clinical Coordinator Susan Kuhla told News 8 Wednesday, “Initially, it was, you know, we count each vaccine. We call people and we’d be getting on the phone the last half hour to try and get people in as we weren’t wasting anything. It’s completely flip-flop now though.”

Post University teamed up with Waterbury Hospital to launch the site in late January.

Wednesday, News 8 caught the last car rolling through just after 4 p.m.

“It was a huge undertaking and I think we put a good chunk in the number of people vaccinated,” Kuhla added.

The clinic has given over 32,000 COVID shots, making it the largest drive-thru clinic in New Haven County.

The clinic took a major hit in the fight against COVID in late January when they ran out of vaccines. They’d been open for less than a week.

The president and CEO of Post was overjoyed with the progress they’ve made.

President and CEO John Hopkins said Wednesday, “What they’ve done is just extraordinary…I wish more people got vaccinated, to be honest with you, and I hope it continues. But, the demand here has sort of dwindled here, so we don’t really need it here anymore.”

They celebrated with a tailgate moments after a nurse administered the final shot.

A bittersweet day for these healthcare professionals who worked tirelessly to build the state’s herd immunity.