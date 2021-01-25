Pratt and Whitney site helps shift COVID-19 vaccination process into high gear for CT residents

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The COVID-19 vaccination process is shifting into high gear in Connecticut. Our state is among the top states in the nation when it comes to getting shots into the arms of residents.

On Monday morning, Governor Ned Lamont is among others praising the public-private partnerships that are keeping vaccinations moving along.

Workers at the vaccination site say people 75 and older have been so excited to get the vaccine they’ve been bringing candy and flowers for pharmacists. But these workers say the best gift you can give is to encourage someone else to get vaccinated.

“Today we’re going on offense. Today we’re going to make sure we have as many people vaccinated as quickly as we can. Look at these lines of hope right here,” said Lamont.

Exactly one week in, the Pratt & Whitney runway decommissioned back in 94 can now handle over 1,000 cars a day.

“On January 11, for the first time we came out to a very long runway with no electricity, and we were able to vaccinate our first Connecticut resident. We’re so proud of that,” said Mark Masselli, CEO, Community Health Center.

It’s a moment of pride for Pratt & Whitney and its 3,000 employees who work in East Hartford.

“It’s proud for our employees on this site and it’s proud for those retired employees who spent much of their career here in East Hartford,” said Pratt & Whitney President Christopher Calio.

Senator Richard Blumenthal says this is a blueprint for the types of vaccination clinics needed across the country. But paying for them won’t be cheap.

“This kind of logistics is not cost free. We need to pay for it. And it’s the federal government that has to step up,” said Blumenthal.