Pregnant woman battling coronavirus put into coma; baby born by emergency c-section nearly 4 months early

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Jersey woman is recovering at her sister’s house in Fairfield after giving birth to her baby nearly four months early, all while battling COVID-19.

Johana Mendoza, 40, had a few months to go in her pregnancy when she was diagnosed with coronavirus.

She was rushed to a New Jersey hospital and intubated.

“I was hysterical, just hysterical,” she said. “There was a point when I thought I wasn’t going to make it, definitely.”

Doctors had to act fast as Mendoza was placed on a ventilator.

They placed the mom-to-be in a coma and performed an emergency c-section.

Her daughter, Zion Johana, was born premature at just 26 weeks. She is still in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Before Mendoza left the hospital, she was taken to see her baby.

She said in tears, “It’s hard, you know, because you’re a mom, and you don’t have the baby with you, and it’s hard to see her like that.”

Thanks to a webcam by the baby’s side, she’s able to see her day and night.

“Now, I see her every day, and it’s giving me more hope, and it’s better. I see her every day now, every day.”

Mendoza said she feels safer in Connecticut away from the New York and New Jersey areas. Zion was born on April 1, weighing 1 pound and 13 ounces.

She tested negative for coronavirus and is on a ventilator. She should be going home in July.

A GoFundMe had been created for the Mendoza family. Donations can be made online.