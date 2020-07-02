Pregnant women with COVID-19 more likely to be hospitalized, CDC study finds

(WTNH) — A recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found an increased risk of hospitalizations among pregnant women who have COVID-19.

Data shows that pregnant women with COVID-19 are “more likely to be hospitalized and are at increased risk for intensive care unit (ICU) admission and receipt of mechanical ventilation than nonpregnant women.”

“There is an increased risk for hospitalization,” said Dr. Elisa Girard, partner and physician at Thameside OBGYN. “In fact, 32 percent of pregnant women with COVID-19 were hospitalized as opposed to only six percent in the nonpregnant population.”

The CDC report stated it is not known for what they were hospitalized. They were also more likely to end up on a ventilator.

Doctor Girard said that’s concerning and points out that pregnancy does appear to put women at a higher risk of severe illness and coronavirus complications.

“I’m advising all women, especially in light of this new data, they have to take precautions,” she said.

She said with the state opening up so widely pregnant women can’t let their guard down.

They are encouraged to practice social distancing, wear a mask, wash their hands frequently, and avoid interacting with others as much as possible.

She said it’s still unknown if the virus can be transferred to an unborn baby.

“So far, it does not appear that there is an in utero transmission, but certainly, a newborn can be affected by close by infected relatives.”

Pregnant women are encouraged to attend regular check-ups.