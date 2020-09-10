Preschooler at Naugatuck YMCA Child Care Center tests positive for COVID

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A preschooler at the Naugatuck YMCA Child Care Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, staff said they received word from the child’s parent about the positive result.

Children within that group, as well as their siblings, and the teacher have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to the center or visiting the YMCA.

After learning about the case, the YMCA releases a statement. It read in part:

Before making the decision to open Our Child Care this year – amid the COVID-19 crisis, we spent ample time developing plans to ensure the safety of the children and staff in our program. The extensive precautions we have taken include but are not limited to: staff temperature and symptom checks upon arrival to class in the morning; increased cleaning throughout the day, including between use of all equipment; and staff wearing masks at all times. The Children were also kept in group cohorts that did not interact with one-another. We will monitor the rest of our Preschoolers, but with the close-knit nature of Child Care groups and our adherence to cohorts we believe that having the children within this pod, as well as the teachers, remain at home will help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Upon learning of this, we immediately executed our COVID response protocol and contacted the Naugatuck Department of Public Health, and we are following their guidance.

Schools across the state have been reporting COVID cases as children return to the classroom.