President Biden says 5 months after first dose being considered for vaccine boosters

(WTNH) — Sept. 20 is still the target date for COVID vaccine booster shots to start rolling out in the United States and Connecticut. Those who got the first rounds of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be eligible first.

Today, President Biden mentioned the possibility of getting it sooner than six or eight months after the first shot.

“And the question raised is should it be shorter than eight months? Should it be as little as five months? And that’s being discussed. I spoke with Dr. Fauci this morning about that,” said Biden before an event.

In Connecticut, the State Department of Public Health has details on deaths of fully vaccinated people from COVID. They are called breakthrough cases.

“The majority of these breakthrough infections and related COVID deaths are among people over the age of 75 so it’s just important to keep in mind that big picture,” says Yale Medicine infectious disease physician Jaimie Meyer.

Dr. Meyer points out that less than .3% of vaccinated people here have developed breakthrough infections.

As for kids getting back to school, with those under 12 not able to get vaccinated, she says they are awaiting information soon on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine for them.

“Hopefully, they will be authorized to get the vaccine sometime in the fall.”

In the meantime, she urges the continued use of safety measures.

“If they’re able to mask up, to be outdoors while it’s still nice as much as possible. To be vigilant so that we can keep them in school.”