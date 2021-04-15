President of CT Funeral Directors Association discusses COVID-19 funeral assistance

(WTNH)– FEMA announced they will begin registering qualified applicants for its new COVID-19 “Funeral Assistance Program.” Financial help will be available to families who lost someone after January 20, 2020 to COVID.

David Macdonald, President of the Connecticut Funeral Directors Association, discusses what people know about this new program and if funeral directors in Connecticut are already reaching out to families who may be eligible in the video above.

If you’re interested in applying for assistance, the process will start over the phone at 1-844-684-6333 Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-9 p.m. EST. You’ll need a copy of the funeral bill and death certificate.

For information on FEMA’s new reimbursement program, go to https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance and

https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance/faq.