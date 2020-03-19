1  of  2
Breaking News
First Meriden resident tests positive for coronavirus Farmington lab to begin providing coronavirus testing for CT residents
Live Now
Coronavirus Alert
Closings
There are currently 17 active closings. Click for more details.

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Connecticut Style

Price Chopper looks to hire over 2,000 employees during coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

price chopper

(WTNH)– Price Chopper is looking to hire more than 2,000 part-time or temporary employees to better serve customers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The new hires are for the chain’s 132 stores in six states, which include several in Connecticut.

“The pandemic outbreak has been devastating to so many businesses and their employees. At the same time, we must keep our stores open to provide the community with vital goods and services – and though our exceptional teammates are working around the clock to do this – we need some extra help. It’s our hope that this hiring opportunity provides relief to many for the sake of serving many more within our communities.”

Mike Miller, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of human resources operations

The company is expediting the hiring and training process so work can begin immediately.

Click here to apply online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss