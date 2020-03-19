Price Chopper looks to hire over 2,000 employees during coronavirus outbreak

(WTNH)– Price Chopper is looking to hire more than 2,000 part-time or temporary employees to better serve customers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The new hires are for the chain’s 132 stores in six states, which include several in Connecticut.

“The pandemic outbreak has been devastating to so many businesses and their employees. At the same time, we must keep our stores open to provide the community with vital goods and services – and though our exceptional teammates are working around the clock to do this – we need some extra help. It’s our hope that this hiring opportunity provides relief to many for the sake of serving many more within our communities.” Mike Miller, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of human resources operations

The company is expediting the hiring and training process so work can begin immediately.

Click here to apply online.