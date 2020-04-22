 

Project Purple teams up with New Balance to make face masks for those with pancreatic cancer

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — Typically Project Purple helps pancreatic cancer patients with their medical bills and funds research.

Now, the Seymour nonprofit teamed up with the sneaker company, New Balance, to make sure all of those patients are protected during the pandemic.

“They’re scared; I mean, everyone is scared,” said founder of the Purple Project, Dino Verrelli, who lost his father to. “I mean, clearly you’re scared because you’re battling this cancer and then you’re scared because of these unknowns. Find a way to do something good for those that are in need. Let’s not forget in particular with us that pancreatic cancer community, but those that are really in need during this time.”

The New Balance face masks are made out of sneaker materials complete with shoelace adjustable straps. They’re not a surgical grade but would work at the grocery store.

People can either purchase them for themselves or they can gift them to patients through Project Purple’s website.

Anyone who has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer can just ask for one at no charge.

Verrelli said it’s been tough for patients going to chemotherapy treatments alone, like Robert Gantt who is stage four and had to show his wife through the window that he was well enough for chemo that day.

