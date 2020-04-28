Protesters ask Gov. Lamont to reopen CT as coronavirus hospitalizations continue to trend downward

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Protesters rallied again Monday, asking for Governor Ned Lamont to consider reopening the state.

“We appreciate his thinking of taking care of us all, but people are suffering right now and they’re not suffering with COVID,” said Marnee Palladino.

One of the biggest complaints is they don’t understand why the big box stores can be open while mom and pop shops remain closed.

They believe if Lamont does the right thing by reopening the state, people will do the right thing.

“It’s unfair that big box stores like Walmart are able to be open while smaller businesses are not,” a Manchester resident told News 8.

While protesters honked their horns and flew flags, two nurses stood on the corner, holding a sign with a message: “we work so you don’t have to.”

Protesters like Rick said they support the message but feel people can handle themselves if the state were to reopen.

“People are going to be safe and do the right thing,” he said. “I am an immunocompromised veteran. I am doing the right thing, covering myself up with a face mask while I’m out here.”

Lamont said the Reopen CT Advisory Group is working hard to come up with a plan that is safe, especially with hospitalizations trending down.

“In the summer, obviously with the warmer weather, maybe we will find that restaurants, outdoor eating is something we find we can do safely, but perhaps an indoor crowded bar is something we can’t figure out how to do safely,” he said.

Lamont said he kept the backbone of Connecticut open — the defense industry and all of the supporting businesses.

He said right now there isn’t a whole lot to reopen except for hospitality, and right now, they’re just trying to figure out how to do it safely.