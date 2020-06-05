Protests could cause spike in COVID cases, Hartford HealthCare says

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For months, Hartford HealthCare and MIT have been using a model to project Connecticut’s COVID-related deaths and hospitalizations accurately.

The latest prediction is 4,400 deaths by mid-July, but as protests continue, that number could change.

Just over a week ago, there was an unpredicted spike in cases, and with people protesting more and more every day, those numbers could spike again — if people don’t act carefully.

“To define protest is when a group of people comes together for a single cause,” said Keith Grant, Senior System Director for Infection Prevention at Hartford HealthCare. “It doesn’t need to be without a mask and huddled together. If we can do it safely, I would appreciate that from everyone.”

“If you have 10,000 people protesting together, there is no doubt in my mind the three people infected might become a thousand people infected,” added Dr. Dimitris Bertsimas, Associate Dean of Business Analytics at MIT.

He said with a two percent mortality rate, that could lead to 20 people dying from one incident.

Bertsimas said a significant spike in the fall is possible if protests continue with unsafe conditions and if people come to Connecticut from other places with high infection rates.

