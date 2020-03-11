Protests and petitions ensue following CIAC’s decision to cancel all winter high school sports due to coronavirus

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — A major protest from parents, coaches, and players is planned for Wednesday outside the offices of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC), the organization that canceled the rest of the winter season for all high school sports in the face of the coronavirus.

If the online reaction is any gauge, you can expect a lot of people to protest starting Wednesday. While a tough decision was made, to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the state has asked people not to gather in groups of more than 100. Various school districts were handling that in different ways when it came to athletic competitions.

The venues where matches and tournaments were going to be played started canceling events as well. So in the face of all of that, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference decided to cancel all winter sports. This time of year, that is mostly tournaments, playoffs and championships, and coaches know that means a lot of dreams are not going to come true this year.

“Obviously this is a real health crisis that’s going on in the country. But from the standpoint of a coach and a person who works with young people, they’re going to be terribly disappointed. And from experience this is something that is going to haunt them for the rest of their lives,” Kevin Walton, Wilbur Cross Boys Head Coach.

Some are still trying to get this decision reversed. There is an online petition circulating right now that has almost 80,000 signatures. That petition suggests playing games with few to no spectators and streaming the games on the internet so that people can watch them.

The petition says this decision is particularly hard on seniors who have been playing these sports their whole lives, and probably never will again. We will probably hear more about that when people show up to make their voices heard in person during the protest, which is scheduled for 10 a.m.